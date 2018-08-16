Missing man found 'safe and well' in borough

A man who went missing from hospital two weeks ago has been found in the borough.

Lancashire Police said Steven Deering was "safe and well" when he was found in Leigh on Thursday morning.

Other news: A-level results joy for borough students





They had appealed for help to find him after he was last seen at Royal Blackburn Hospital at 12.30pm on Thursday, August 2.

Mr Deering walks extensively across the North West, including on canal towpaths and long distance paths, and was known to have links to Wigan and Wakefield.