Men arrested after elderly woman killed in car crash

Two men have been arrested after a woman died in a collision in Tyldesley.



And another woman is currently fighting for her life in hospital after the weekend incident.

At around 4.30pm on Sunday 14 October 2018 police were called to reports that a Mercedes S600 car had collided with a VW Golf on Mort Lane in Tyldesley.

Police and Ambulance Services attended but tragically a 71 year old woman who was the front passenger seat of the Golf died at the scene. The driver of the Golf, a 38 year old woman, is critically ill in Salford Royal Hospital.

Two men, aged 37 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Both are currently in hospital receiving treatment for minor injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Jon McColl from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Tragically a woman has died after the car she was in collided with another and another woman is fighting for her life.

“My thoughts are with their families at this awful time.

“I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dash-cam footage. The investigation is in the early stages so any information, no matter how big or small, could really help us piece together what happened.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4742, alternatively call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.