Mayor says farewell after raising thousands for charities

The Mayor of Wigan has thanked the people of the borough for an “incredible year” as his term draws to a close.

Coun Bill Clarke has been mayor for the past year with his wife Joan as mayoress.

They have attended 466 official engagements during the year and raised thousands of pounds for his chosen charities, Parkinson's UK and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Coun Clarke said: “It’s been an incredible year - really enjoyable and interesting.

“I’ve particularly enjoyed going into schools and speaking to the children.

“We have some wonderful children in the borough who are so knowledgeable.”

Coun Clarke praised the musical talent, such as Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra, and said visiting mayors had been surprised by all the great things the borough has to offer.

The 79-year-old, who represents the Ashton ward, was elected to the council in 2012.

He has been an active member within the community for a number of years as president of the Rotary Club and regularly raised money for local charities.

The deputy mayor Coun Sue Greensmith, who represents Leigh East ward, will be sworn in as the new mayor on Wednesday.