Man wanted after attempted murder

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder and assault in Wigan on Christmas Day.



They received a report that a man had been stabbed multiple times and a woman had been assaulted and stabbed in Hindley.

Devenn Sutherman, 25, is wanted in connection with the attempted murder and section 18 assault.

Police believe he has links to Hindley and Bolton.

They say Sutherman, of Nelson Square, Bolton, is actively evading police and all efforts to trace him so far have been unsuccessful.

Anyone who knows where he is can call police on 0161 856 7225 or 101 and are warned not to approach him.

Reports can also be made anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.