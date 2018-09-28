Man taken to hospital following borough nightclub fire

Firefighters have rescued a man from a blaze at a borough nightclub.



Crews were called to Est 1899 at Railway Road at around 12.50pm this afternoon (Friday) to reports of a fire.

Firefighters from Atherton and Leigh used aerial equipment to tackle the blaze and secure the building.

One man was rescued by crews and given treatment from North West Ambulance Service. He has been taken to hospital.

Staff at Est 1899 have released a statement via social media to say that business will continue as usual.

They wrote: "The roof has been on fire today but it's been dealt with, there's staff in the building cleaning up, and we're good to go for the rest of the weekend✊

Massive thanks to the fire service for their quick response, can't be stressed enough how much it is appreciated, and we hope to see everyone tonight for some Friday night madness"