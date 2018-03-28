Man shot in 'brutal and terrifying attack' at his home

A man is being treated in hospital after being shot in the leg in his own home.

Police were called to reports of a man being shot at a property on Prestwich Street, in Atherton, at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

A 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

After viewing CCTV footage, they believe four men went to the house, with three of them going inside.

One of the men was described as thin and pale and around 5ft 7ins tall. He was wearing a dark navy waterproof jacket and was in his mid to late 20s.

A second man was described as in his late 20s, around 5ft 6ins tall and wearing a baseball cap and black bomber jacket.

There was no description of the other two men.

Det Insp Rick Thompson said: “This was a brutal and terrifying attack on a man as he was in his own home.

“We are hoping to hear from anyone who might be able to help us identify the four men or might have any information about this horrific attack.

“Thankfully, incidents such as this are rare and I would like to reassure the community that we are doing all that we can to find those responsible.

“Luckily the victim will recover from his injuries but when guns are involved we always fear the worst.

“Those who use guns are a danger to society and we do all that we can to find them and remove them from our streets.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7607 or 101, quoting reference 2329 of March 24.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.