Man jailed after raping teenager in bar

A man waited for a teenager to lose consciousness before raping her in a bar, a court heard.



Ian Mountford subjected the 19-year-old female to "a despicable prolonged rape" after preying on her in a Tyldesley bar in March 2016.

Appearing at Bolton Crown Court, the 67-year-old from Crawford Avenue, Tyldesley, was sentenced to nine years in prison for the vile attack.

The court heard how on Monday March 21 2016, the woman had been in a bar with her family at about 8pm.



She left with her family but returned a short time later alone.



She stayed in the bar for some time and Mountford was seen on CCTV to try and give the victim alcohol even though she was in and out of consciousness.



He also pretended to call a taxi to ensure other customers left her in the bar with him.



After everyone had left he dragged her across the bar whilst she was unconscious and then raped her.



The victim left and immediately told her mother what had happened and it was reported to police.



When Mountford was arrested, a packet of tablets used for sexual dysfunction were found in his possession. He admitted to officers at the time that he had taken a tablet just before raping the victim.



Enquiries uncovered CCTV footage from inside the bar which showed the offences take place.



Detective Constable Danny Ritchie, from GMP’s Leigh CID, said: “This was a sickening attack on a young woman who was simply out socialising.



“Mountford waited until she was unconscious and everyone had left before committing this horrendous offence.



“He then subjected her to a despicable prolonged rape.



“She has been through a long-running court process which I know has been extremely difficult for her and I just want her to know how undeniably brave she has been.



“She has helped convict a sexual predator who has never once shown any remorse for what he did.”