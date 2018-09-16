Man in 'serious' condition after pub assault

A police investigation has been launched after a man was assaulted at a borough pub.



Police were called to The Bear's Paw, on Market Street, Hindley, at around 10.55pm on Saturday to reports a man had been assaulted.

The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious condition.

Police said the pub would remain closed on Sunday to preserve any evidence and officers would be there throughout the day.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 5307 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.