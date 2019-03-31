Man found hanged at Blackpool Promenade on Mothering Sunday

A male was found hanged on the Promenade in Blackpool in the early hours of this morning.

Lancashire Police, who attended the incident at around 12.30am, said the man was from Blackpool.

A spokesperson said: "Police got there and tried to resuscitate him, got him to hospital but he was pronounced dead."

It is understood a passer-by spotted the man and alerted police.

The incident happened in the area opposite St Chads Hotel.