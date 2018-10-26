Man detained after reports of stabbing at library

At least two people have been rushed to hospital after reports of a stabbing at a borough library.



Police were called at 10.30am to reports that at least two people had been injured at Atherton Library on York Street, just off Bolton Road.

Police immediately responded and one man was detained.

Officers are currently trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) confirmed that two people - a man and a woman - have been taken to the hospital following the incident.

One patient has suffered "major trauma" while the other has a head injury.

An air ambulance was also called to the scene, landing nearby.

Wigan Council said in a statement: "We are aware of an incident at Atherton library this morning.

"The police and emergency services have attended and a man has been arrested.

"We are supporting all those involved."