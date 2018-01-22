Man charged with murder after Hindley pub fight

A man has been charged with murder after a man died following a fight in a pub in Hindley.
Craig Cropper, 29, of Arundel Street has been charged with murder and will appear at Wigan Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday 22 January 2018).
Shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday January 20, police were called to the Georgia Brown pub on Market Street to reports that a man had been assaulted.
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital where he sadly died. He has been named locally as Nick Sullivan.
A 27-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action.