Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after library stabbing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were stabbed at a library in Atherton.

At around 10.30am this morning (Friday 26 October 2018) police were called to Atherton Library on York Street to reports that three people had been attacked by a man and injured.

Police immediately responded and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two men and a woman have been taken to hospital. One of the men has suffered serious injuries.

Officers remain at the scene speaking to witnesses and carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison, from GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “This morning’s incident has understandably gathered a lot of attention from concerned residents as well as the wider community.

“Officers responded quickly and arrived on the scene in minutes where a man was detained nearby. He remains in custody and will be questioned by officers today.

“Detectives remain at the scene gathering as much information as possible, to try and understand what exactly happened and why.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 0161 856 7225 quoting incident number 559 of 26 October 2018.