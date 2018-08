A man will appear in court this morning charged with several offences, including having a knife in a public place.

Paul Fletcher, 28, of no fixed address, was arrested on Bradshawgate, in Leigh town centre, on Saturday.

He was charged with burglary, attempted burglary, theft from a motor vehicle and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He is due to appear at Wigan And Leigh Magistrates' Court this morning.