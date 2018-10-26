Library stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were stabbed at a library in Atherton.



At around 10.30am this morning (Friday 26 October 2018) police were called to Atherton Library on York Street to reports that three people - - two of whom were Wigan Council staff - had been attacked by a man and injured.

Police immediately responded and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two men and a woman have been taken to hospital. One of the men, who was a contract worker, has suffered serious injuries.

Officers remain at the scene speaking to witnesses and carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison, from GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “This morning’s incident has understandably gathered a lot of attention from concerned residents as well as the wider community.

“Officers responded quickly and arrived on the scene in minutes where a man was detained nearby. He remains in custody and will be questioned by officers today.

“Detectives remain at the scene gathering as much information as possible, to try and understand what exactly happened and why.”

A spokesman for Wigan Council said: "The two members of council staff received non-life threatening injuries and have been treated at hospital. Both have now been discharged from hospital.

"The contractor received serious injuries and is currently in hospital."

Coun Keith Cunliffe, deputy leader at Wigan Council, said: “At the council we are all incredibly shocked following this incident and thank Greater Manchester Police and the ambulance service for their quick and professional response.

“We have been supporting those staff members who have been injured and our thoughts are with our contractor colleague and his family as he undergoes hospital treatment.

“We take the safety of all our staff extremely seriously and will be looking at all safety procedures in light of this incident.

“We are offering counselling and support services to all staff who have been involved, witnessed or been affected by the attack.

“We would like to reassure members of the public that there is no wider threat to the public.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 0161 856 7225 quoting incident number 559 of 26 October 2018.