Leigh volunteer Beth supports Indian families

A Leigh woman gave up her Christmas to help educate young people in India, describing the experience “absolutely amazing.”

Beth Meadows spent the festive period thousands of miles away, helping to tackle poverty and improve education standards in the country, and is still continuing her hard work today.

The 22-year-old Leyther was part of a young team of British and Indian volunteers who travelled as part of the International Citizen Service programme.

Rather than celebrating Christmas and New Year with family and friends at home, Beth spent the season running a women’s group and a youth club, as well as leading educational sessions on water, sanitation and hygiene in the village where she is staying.

Beth said: “Living and volunteering in India is absolutely amazing.

“It differs in so many ways to home, but I haven’t been fazed by these differences as much as I thought I would be. We feel very welcome here and are comfortable now.”

Beth, who has also volunteered abroad in Thailand, said she was committed to improving the quality of education being delivered in government schools, as well as wider social problems such as poor transport links for teachers, gender inequality and high levels of poverty.

Beth added: “There are many things I have learned from my host family. The main things we have exchanged are frequent laughter, love and affection.”

To help out in India just like Beth, visit volunteerics.org.