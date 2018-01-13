Leigh town centre set for new community hub

A community hub, including a charity shop, food market and bedsits, will be created on the site of a former Citizens Advice Bureau, if new proposals are approved.

A planning application was submitted to Wigan Council to turn the building on The Avenue in Leigh into the new community centre.

It housed Leigh Citizens Advice until it moved premises last summer.

Under the plans, the three-storey centre will be named Marshall House and will provide multiple services under one roof.

The Bridge, a registered charity, will occupy the building’s ground floor, providing a cafe with seating area, a food market and a charity shop all sharing an open floor plan.

Meanwhile, the first floor will contain four bedsits along with the charity’s three offices, as well as rooms to train and support residents with key life skills.

Blueprints show designs for communal kitchens and bathrooms, in addition to conference rooms and therapy suites, which will surround the offices and bedsits.

A one-bedroom apartment will take up the entire second floor of the building, which will house the live-in caretaker.

If the plans get the green light, Marshall House would be open to the public between 10am and 3pm throughout the week and 9am to 3pm on Saturdays.

The application was submitted by C&E Property Development Ltd.

The Tyldesley-based firm hope to make use of the site, which has been vacant since June when the Leigh CAB branch stopped using the building.

It reopened in early July after making a short move across the town to Magnum House on Lord Street.

Once up and running, the hub would be one of several to provide support for Leigh residents.

Under a Wigan Council initiative, a homelessness centre is scheduled to open in Leigh Court House by the end of January 2018 to provide support, rehabilitation and other relevant services to the town’s rough sleepers.

Another hub providing the same services will open in Wigan in summer 2018, as part of the borough-wide outreach programme.

The application for Marshall House is currently pending consideration.

A decision is expected to be reached as soon as early February.

Full details of the plans, including all the designs and documents, can be viewed by visiting apps.wigan.gov.uk using the reference A/17/84860/FULL.