Leigh school to hold exhibition about Armistice Day

A Leigh secondary school is inviting the community to take part in an exhibition ahead of this year's Armistice Day anniversary.

The Westleigh School are working with Leigh Local Studies to produce an exhibition for this year’s Armistice Day on November 11.

Reuben Davies

The exhibition will be displayed at Leigh Library and will focus on the life of a local World War One soldier, Reuben Davies.

Miss Wilcockson, Enrichment Manager at the School said: “We decided to commemorate Reuben Davies because he was born locally in Westleigh and went on to be awarded the DCM (Distinguished Conduct Medal) for his actions in the war.

"Like many other people involved in the war effort, he’s a great example to our students of what ordinary people can achieve.”

As well as featuring students’ work about the First World War, the centre piece of the exhibition will be a mosaic of Reuben Davies made up from individual photos of the people of Leigh.

The school is holding an open evening tonight, September 20, as an opportunity to involve residents in the community art project.

Miss Wilcockson added: "Our students will be asking permission to take photos of visitors throughout the evening. Reuben Davies and many others like him were willing to sacrifice themselves in the belief that they were protecting the future of our nation.

"This is our way of showing that the people of our community have not forgotten what they did for us.”

If you would like to take part in the community art project, please head down to The Westleigh School’s Open Evening from 6pm this evening (Thursday, September 20).