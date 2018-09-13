Leigh's week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Susan Butler (59): Meadow Field, Hindley Green - Drove without due care and attention on Atherton Road, Wigan: Fined £230, pay a surcharge to victim services of £30, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Darren Hubble (46): Bedford Gardens, Hindley - Assaulted Tammy Hubble by beating her: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirements and an unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Aaron Belshaw (31): Hazel Grove, Golborne - Made a train journey without a ticket at St Helens Junction: Fined £80, pay compensation of £3.70, pay a surcharge to victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Richard Steven Jones (51): Windsor Road, Higher Fold, Leigh - Assaulted Mandy McGovern by beating her: Discharged conditionally for six months.

Christopher McCormick (30): Mealhouse Lane, Atherton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £50.

Christopher John McGuiness (32): Coral Grove, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £75.

Drew Weymont (49): Hadbutt Lane, Tyldesley - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order to continue and made more onerous by adding a further 10 hours unpaid work requirement.

Peter Paul Kearsley (43): Chisworth Close, Leigh - Entered as a trespasser at Aldi in Leigh and stole alcohol to the value of £1,015: Community order for 12 months with eight-week curfew and rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £400 compensation.

Drew Pattinson (21): Kensington Drive, Leigh - Assaulted two police officers in the execution of their duty, damaged a pair of police handcuffs to the value of £60: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, offence so serious as a prolonged attack on police officers aggravated by their record of offending, pay a total of £260 compensation.

William Edward Peter Fold (35): Vicarage Close, Platt Bridge - Assaulted Lisa Fold by beating her: 18-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirment and 40 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ben Thomas Fairhurst (23): Holden Road, Leigh - At Wigan, assaulted Kayleigh Midgley: Jailed for six weeks suspended for 18 months with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay £110 compensation, pay a surcharge to victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Andrew Tait (36): Crediton Drive, Platt Bridge - Wilfully obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duty: Community order for 12 months, pay a surcharge to victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Amy Mountcastle (31): Wentworth Road, Ashton - Used a large goods or passenger vehicle which was unlicenced: Fined £55, pay costs of £85, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £73.

Scott James Thompson (28): New Street, Platt Bridge - Drink driving on Caroline Street, Wigan, with 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit, drove without a licence or insurance, failed to surrender to custody: Eight-week community order with curfew, disqualified from driving for 36 months, pay a surcharge to victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.