Leigh's week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates court.



Joseph Lloyd Jeffreys (26): Cinnamon Avenue, Hindley Green - Drink driving on Elizabeth Street, Atherton, with 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, took a Renault Clio without consent from the vehicle’s owner, drove without insurance: Community order with eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Andrew Mark Gittins (34): Manchester Road, Leigh - Being found guilty of drunk and disorderly in Chapel Street, Leigh - Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

John Stewart Morris (39): Douglas Road, Leigh - Breach of the peace in Leigh: Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months.

Anthony Hather (28): Templeton Road, Platt Bridge - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following a release from custody: Fined £100.

Christopher Teran McClarty (27): Boundary Street, Leigh - Assaulted Chantelle Hurst by beating her, committed an offence while a suspended sentence order was in operation: Jailed for eight weeks, restraining order not to go to an address at Rivington Drive, Bickershaw, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Andrew Gregory Hockey (31): Wigan Road, Ashton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order given for theft and a public order offence: Community order to continue with added rehabilitation activity requirement.

Stefan Denis Alan Cunliffe (24): Sidney Street, Platt Bridge - Drug driving on Stranraer Road, Wigan, with a cocaine derivative in the blood above the legal limit, failed to stop when required to do so by a police officer, drove without insurance or a licence: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Gary Butler (48): Grasmere Drive, Ashton - Drink driving on Spinning Jenny Way, Leigh, with 134 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes of alcohol: Community order given with 250 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fun victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Lee Mills (42): May Street, Golborne - Drug driving on Prescott Street, Wigan, with cocaine in the blood above the specified legal limit: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Paul Keith Dunn (42): Daleside Avenue, Ashton - Assaulted Michelle O’Brien by beating her: Jailed for seven weeks suspended for 18 months, offence being so serious as a sustained assault on a vulnerable victim with children present, rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £500 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Paul Heffey (44): Albury Way, Wigan - Assaulted Sarah Puckering by beating her: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months, the offence being so serious because of a prolonged period of domestic violence in the victim’s house, rehabilitation activity requirement imposed, pay £200 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

