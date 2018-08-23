Leigh's week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Steven Kevin Hindley (42): Scott Road, Lowton - Drink driving, dangerous driving, failed to stop at the scene of an accident in which injury was caused, drug driving: Guilty pleas given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on August 22.

David McMullen (35): Howarth Street, Leigh - Assaulted Lauren Parry by beating her: Jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months, with the offence being so serious as a domestic violence assault committed during post-sentence supervision, pay £150 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Samson Adewale Aluko (29): Stanley Street, Atherton - Possession of cannabis bush, a controlled drug of Class B: Fined £133, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Carl Neary (31): No fixed address - Damaged a cup and television to the total value of £450 belonging to Ian Williams: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay compensation of £450, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Robert Lewis Rowley (31): Kenilworth Drive, Leigh - Assaulted Kelly Waterworth by beating her on three occasions: Jailed for two months, with the offence being so serious as assaults on his girlfriend who was pregnant on one of the occasions, restraining order not to contact Kelly Waterworth, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Stewart David Paxford (25): Bell Green Lane, Ince - Assaulted Rebecca Dobson by beating: Fined £120, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Margaret Teresa Howard (34): Marlborough Avenue, Spring View, Ince - At Golborne, assaulted Charlotte McGinty by beating her: 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fun victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Janette Nicol (60): Buchanan Drive, Hindley Green - Made a false statement with a view to obtaining employment support allowance by failing to declare they received an occupational pension: Community order with four-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jon Thomas Buckley-Mellor (43): Silk Street, Leigh - Assaulted Suzanne Pendlebury by beating her, failed to surrender to custody: Community order for 12 months with alcohol treatment programme, fined £50, pay compensation of £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jordan Lewis Gaskell (26): Medway Walk, Norley Hall - Assaulted Samantha Walsh by beating her, wilfully obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duty: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work for 120 hours, restraining order not to contact Samantha Walsh or enter Sefton Road, Orrell, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £250 to the CPS.