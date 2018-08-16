Leigh's week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Anthony Hunt (55): Kenyon Lane, Lowton - Drink driving on Benjamin Fold, Wigan, with 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, assaulted Kirsty Bate by beating her: Community order for 18 months with unpaid work for 120 hours, restraining order not to enter an address at Benjamin Fold, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85, disqualified from driving for 24 months, pay £100 compensation.

Robert William Owen (52): Christopher Street, Lower Ince - Drove without insurance or a licence: Fined £140, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100, disqualified from driving for six months.

Florin Voicu (30): Leigh Road, Leigh - Drink driving on Reeves Street, Leigh, with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, drove without a licence or insurance: Fined £230, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Stacie Cooper (38): Devonshire Road, Atherton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements following a period of imprisonment: Fined £50.

Jemma Caplin (30): Chaucer Grove, Atherton - Possession of amphetamine and cannabis: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jonathan Carey (51): Coronation Drive, Leigh - Failed to notify Wigan Council of a change in circumstances that would affect their entitlement to housing benefit, and employment and support allowance: Community order for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85.

Mark Eatock (48): Leader Street, Scholes - Drove without insurance or a licence on Leader Street: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85, driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Margaret Hanrahan (34): First Avenue, Hindley - Failed to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having driven a vehicle, drove without a licence or insurance: Community order for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Bernard William Hope (36): Cherry Grove, Leigh - Stole lead to the value of £5 belonging to Michael Arnold: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85.

Robbie Jason Draper (28): Rowan Avenue, Lowton - Drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident: Community order for 12 months, unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fun victim services of £85, pay costs of £85, driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Jamie Louise Dickinson (30): Cranworth Avenue, Astley - Drink driving on Carr Bank Street, Atherton, with 118 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes,failed to stop at the scene of an accident, assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty, drove without due care and attention: Community order for 12 months with 40-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fun victim services of £85, pay costs of £85, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Warren Nathaniel Samuel Anderton (44): Langdale Close, Abram - Attended the home address of Darren Anderton which they were prohibited from doing so by a restraining order on two occasions: Jailed for two months suspended for 12 months, restraining order not to contact Darren Anderton or enter any part of a property in Cherry Tree Grove, Leigh.