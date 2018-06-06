Leigh's week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Shaha-Hosen Mustafa (28): Factory Street East, Atherton - Sexual touching of a woman without consent: Jailed for 12 weeks, restraining order not to contact a woman directly or indirectly, jailed for 12 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Noormohammed Yusuf (28): Park Lane, Abram - Drove on School Lane, Wigan, without care and attention: Fined £400, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £40, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with seven points.

Kyle Anthony Slater (24): Church Avenue, Bickershaw - At Bickershaw, behaved in a manner whereby a breach of the peace occurred: Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months.

Leah Ashleigh Holzman (24): Wilkinson Street, Warrington - While in Leigh, guilty of being drunk and disorderly in King Street: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Craig Anthony Tomlinson (33): Stopford Street, Higher Ince - Drink driving in a Ford Fiesta with 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on high Street, Standish, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order for 12 months including 200 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for two years.

Christopher James Cox (23): Tamworth Street, Newton-le-Willows - Drove a Keway motorcycle on Atherton Road, Hindley, without a licence: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £30.

Anthony John Prior (33): Sefton Road, Bryn - Failed to stop at the scene of an accident whereby damage was caused to another vehicle: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £350 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for one year.

Paul Joseph Pownall (29): Pennine Lane, Golborne - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for assaulting Danielle Preston by beating her and criminal damage of a Sony Xperia Z3 mobile phone worth £600: Original community order revoked, fined a total of £400.

Joanna Smith (39): Ladies Lane, Hindley - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order given for theft of £2,364 belonging to Philip Doolan: Jailed for 26 weeks.

Garry Lowe (30): Bridgewater Street, Hindley - Possession of cannabis, used a Ford Transit on Manchester Road, Ince, without insurance and without a licence, drug driving with a cannabis derivative in the blood exceeding the prescribed limit: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, driving record endorsed, fined £140, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Richard John Morecroft (34): Manchester Road, Tyldesley - Drink driving in a Ford Focus on Leigh Road, Wigan, with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity, fined £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Lee Seddon (36): Raithby Drive, Wigan - Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis after being required to do so: Community order for 12 months including 190 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for four years.