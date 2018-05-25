Leigh's week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Damon Wayne Lowton (23): Green House Close, Lowton - Possession of a weapon in a public place, namely a 9in large hunting knife in Matheson Drive, Wigan: Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Barbara Hurst (63): Elmridge, Leigh - Drink driving on Elmridge in a Hyundai i30 with 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £975, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £98, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 23 months.

Kira Knight (32): Willow Grove, Golborne - Made a false representation to the Department of Work and Pensions to obtain income support, and housing and council tax benefits: Jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months: Pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sarah Jane Slater (35): Millers Lane, Platt Bridge - Dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department of Work and Pensions and Wigan Council of a change in circumstances that they knew would affect their entitlement to Income Support, Carers Allowance and Housing Benefit: Community order for 12 months, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Adrian Damian Whitty (29): Atherton Road, Hindley Green - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the curfew requirements of a community order that was given for breach of a restraining order: Fined £50.

Glenn Robert Muddiman (36): Crossfield Drive, Hindley Green - Used a motor vehicle without insurance and without a test certificate: Fined £490, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £37, pay costs of £100, driving record endorsed with six points.

Barbara Sankoh (38): No fixed address - At Leigh, stole three handbags to the value of £916 from TK Maxx, stole alcohol to the value of £150 belonging to Sainsbury’s, at Wigan stole cosmetics and sundry items worth £363 belonging to Asda: Jailed for 12 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Carl Taylor (44): Findlay Street, Leigh - Stole food to the value of £56 belonging to Marks & Spencer stores, committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order.

Aaron Belshaw (30): Hazel Grove, Golborne - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for assault of Catherine Connor by beating: Community order for 12 months with 73 hours of unpaid work.

Michelle Hedley (33): Lingard Street, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the curfew requirements of a community order by not attending office appointments: Fined £50.

Michael Kenneth Hughes (35): Bolton Road, Bamfurlong - Drove a Ford Focus on Castle Hill Road with 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, drove without insurance: Fined £369, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £36, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 22 months.

David Sankey (60): Fir Tree Crescent, Ince - Drove a Volkswagen Jetta on Bolton Road, Ashton, without due care and attention: Fined £97, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with six penalty points.