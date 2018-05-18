Leigh's week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Ashleigh Louise Tolley (26): Glebe Street, Leigh - Stole cosmetics to the value of £25 belonging to Tesco, stole Easter eggs to the value of £320 from Asda, and Easter eggs worth £50 from Heron Foods, and seven other theft offences, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison: Jailed for 12 weeks, criminal behaviour order for 12 months with conditions not to enter any Asda store in England or Wales for any purpose, or enter any Boots, Tesco, Next, or Heron Foods premises, and not to enter Parsonage Retail Park, Leigh.

Jack Joseph Pemberton-Murphy (28): Melrose Avenue, Leigh - Drug driving on Gregory Street, Leigh, with cannabis derivative in the blood above the specified limit: Fined £240, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Jon Roughley (38): Findlay Street, Leigh - Stole two Black & Decker electric drills to the value of £110 belonging to B&Q stores, assaulted Muhammed Ahsan by beating, pay compensation of £250, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, 12-month community order with curfew requirement for eight weeks.

James Karl Emmison (33): Birchfield Avenue, Hag Fold, Atherton - Assaulted Louisa Beswick by beating her, failed to surrender to custody on two occasions after being released on bail: Jailed for six months, offence being so serious as an extreme and unprovoked assault on a female neighbour and ex-partner, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Lance Keenan (37): Radley Drive, Liverpool - At Leigh, drove a Vauxhall Combo vehicle on Charles Street, with 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Michael David Winstanley (29): Smithwood, Hindley - Drink driving on Wigan Road, Atherton, in a Ford Transit with 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Peter Anthony Leaver (49): Browning Avenue, Atherton - Drove on Manchester Road, Tyldesley, without due care and attention: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £35, pay costs of £85.

Sabrina Bihariova (24): Edna Road, Leigh - Dishonestly made a statement to Wigan Council to obtain housing benefit: Community order with curfew for 12 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Elizabeth Butler (29): Derby House, Scholes, Wigan - Drug driving on Warrington Road, Spring View, with a cocaine derivative in the blood: Fined £90, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Emma Freeman (29): Kimberley Street, Wigan - Drink driving on Delph Street, Wigan, in a Renault Clio with 168 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit: Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, unpaid work requirement for 180 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Martin Stuart Ryan (33): Wyre Avenue, Platt Bridge - Entered as a trespasser at a home on Vicarage Gardens, Platt Bridge, and stole tools to the value of £300: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay £1,300 compensation.