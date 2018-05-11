Leigh's week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



John Stuart Anderson (40): Masefield Avenue, Leigh - Assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty: Fined £135, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Gregory James Yates (31): Gloucester Street, Atherton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order: Order made more onerous, new and varied requirements, curfew for 12 weeks with electric monitoring.

David James Worrall (42): Bond Street, Leigh - Attempted to steal LG TV from Tesco to the value of £249: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £50 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jonathan Hunter (23): Cecil Street, Leigh - Assaulted Chloe Plant causing actual bodily harm: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation requirement and unpaid work requirement for 180 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Daniel Keen (20): Balmoral Drive, Leigh - Contravention of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 in regard to the display of a disabled badge: Fined £65, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £200.

Karen Stevenson (46): Devon Street, Leigh - Used a colour television without a licence: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £120.

Andrew Peter Browne (30): Ena Crescent, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for drink driving, taking a vehicle without consent and possession of cocaine: Original community order revoked and a new 12-month order put in place including 150 hours of unpaid work.

John Lee Harold (28): Twist Lane, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £80.

David Frank Grundy (49): Culzean Close, Leigh - Drink driving on Holden Road with 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath: Fined £360, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £36, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

James Thomas Liptrot (34): Hulme Grove, Leigh - Stole an Xbox One to the value of £300 belonging to Chantelle Liptrot: 12-month community order with curfew requirement for six weeks and drug rehabilitation requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

David John Bowdell (43): Wigan Road, Atherton - Damaged a motor vehicle belonging to Dionne Taylor: Restraining order not to contact Dionne Taylor, fined £120, pay £150 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lee Paul Evans (30): Derwent Road, Ashton - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £50 for six months.

Stephen Clements (41): Scot Lane, Wigan - Used a stolen bank card to withdraw £20 cash: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kirsty Lea Taylor (30): Bulteel Street, Worsley Hall - Without reasonable excuse contacted James Jones while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, restraining order not to contact James Jones or to enter onto Laithwaite Road, Worsley Hall.