Leigh's week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Neil Shaw (32): Abbey Lane, Leigh - Stole a charity box and contents of value unknown from BJ’s Bingo in Leigh, stole a charity box and contents from Vee & I Convenience Store in Leigh, stole a mobile phone to the value of £900 belonging to Bola Shogbeni, stole a charity box and contents from JVS Convenience Store in Leigh: Defendant jailed for 24 weeks, offences so serious as committed in a short period of time while under the influence of class A drugs, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Steven Paul Sheridan (41): Brookland Avenue, Hindley - Entered as a trespasser at Jonesies Bar, Market Street, Hindley, and stole various items to value unknown: Jailed for 32 weeks as money in excess of £1,500 was stolen, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Darren Norman David Mullen (41): Royal Drive, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for failing to ensure their children attended school on a regular basis: New community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement.

Liam Christopher Bennett (31): No fixed address - Breach of the peace in Leigh - Bound over in the sum of £100 for six months.

Paul Christopher Richardson (58): Hope Street, Leigh - Drink driving in a Nissan Micra on Hope Street, Leigh, with 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 14 months.

Gareth Paul Chapman (33): Leigh Road, Atherton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for assault of a police officer: Defendant jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Daniel Martin Ward (26): Atherton Road, Hindley Green - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments: Fined £200, pay costs of £162.

Stephen Robert Tickle (41): Alfred Street, Platt Bridge - Assaulted Jennifer Naylor by beating her, failed to surrender to custody: Community order for nine months with alcohol treatment requirement and curfew for six months, pay £200 compensation, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jonathan James Graham Lancaster (27): Salisbury Avenue, Hindley - Drink driving on Bridge Street, Hindley, with 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes, drove without a licence or insurance: Fined £560, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £36, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 20 months.

Gemma Louise Roe (30): Legh Street, Golborne - Stole prescription medicine, diazepam and co-codomol, from Golborne Chemist: Community order with curfew requirement for four weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Joshua Lymn Powell Hughes (27): Heath Street, Golborne - Without lawful excuse, damaged an intercom and CCTV to the value of £500 belonging to Wigan Council: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £300 compensation.

Anthony Jackson (36): Allscott Way, Ashton - Drove at a speed exceeding 30mph on a restricted road: Fined £160, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.