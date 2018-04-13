Leigh's week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Neil Christopher Masters (32): Liverpool Road, Hindley - Entered as a trespasser at Katies Beauty, Church Street, Orrell, with intent to steal: Jailed for 16 weeks, offence so serious as committed days after release from prison, and previous record of offending, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Arthur Stewart McClean (47): Lowther Drive, Higher Folds - Stole food items worth £25 from Nasa store: Discharged conditionally for one year, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

David Smith (51): Bridge Street, Hindley - Breached a restraining order by approaching Liliana Brooks and tried to engage her in conversation, committed an offence while a suspended order was in place for three assaults and other offences: Community order with 12-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Andrew John Ashcroft (32): Pennine Lane, Golborne - Being in charge of a Staffordshire bull terrier that was dangerously out of control in Briar Road, Golborne; two counts of failing to surrender at court: Discharged conditionally for one year, the dog must be controlled unless kept under proper control on a lead when outside.

Gary James Davis (45): Abbey Street, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include a curfew for seven days.

Nathan Christopher Sale (23): Damaged a chair to the value of £50 belonging to Atherleigh Park, harassment of Mathew Eastham: Six-month community order with rehabilitation requirement, pay £150 compensation.

Stefan Bradbury (35): Diamond Street, Leigh - Stole alcohol to the value of £155 belonging to Tesco, plus four other offence of stealing alcohol from the same supermarket, committing an offence while subject of a suspended sentence order and a conditional discharge given for shoplifting: Jailed for 20 weeks as an appalling record of offending to fund addictions.

James Higham (32): Railway Road Project, Findlay Street, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by not attending police appointments: Fined £100.

Craig Hilton (38): Abbey Street, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order by not attending unpaid work appointments: Suspended sentence order to continue and extended by two months and four-week curfew requirement added.

Lyndsey Ann Potts (35): Devonshire Road, Atherton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order by not attending unpaid work appointments: Order to continue and made more onerous by adding a further 20 hours of unpaid work.

Ionut Balteanu (24): Railway Road, Leigh - Drink driving with 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes, drove without insurance or a licence: Fined £140, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kirsten Scott (43): Bell Lane, Kitt Green, Wigan - Drove a motor vehicle that was unlicensed in Bell Lane: Fined £40.

Daniel John Scott (30): Brookfields, Wigan - Assaulted Jamie Dickinson by beating, contacted Jamie Dickinson while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: Jailed for four months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.