Leigh's week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Emma Khan aka Rhodes (27): Westwell Grove, Leigh - Ill treatment of neglect of a child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health: 12-month community order with curfew for 24 weeks included plus a rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Susan Joyce Lyon (54): Moorland Road, Hindley - Dishonestly failed to disclose to the Department for Work and Pensions that she possessed capital in excess of the prescribed upper limit: Community order with curfew for 59 days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Colin Peter Walmsley (26): Wigan Road, Leigh - Assaulted Claire Brown, causing actual bodily harm: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 180 hours, pay £600 compensation.

Grant Garcia Sanchez (18): Westleigh Lane, Leigh - Wilfully obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duty: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Andrew Stewart Knowles (37): Devonshire Road, Atherton - Damaged an oven and table to the value of £350 belonging to Nicola Nichols: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Gary Allen (21): Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge - Drug driving a Fiat Punto on Chapel Green Road, Hindley, with a cannabis derivative in the blood, above the legal limit: Fined £250, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Damien Suszycki (31): Keble Grove, Leigh - Drink driving on Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, with 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £320, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Arthur Stewart McLean (47): Lowther Drive, Leigh - Stole six cans of deodorant and chocolate to the value of £65 from Wilkos, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards staff and members of the public, committed an offence while a suspended sentence order was in place: Jailed for 60 days suspended for 12 months, defendant must complete an alcohol treatment requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Abigail Kenworthy Yates (30): Fairclough Street, Hindley - Drove on Seaman Way, Ince, while disqualified from driving, drove without insurance: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, no endorsement on licence as defendant was unaware of previous court proceedings that had resulted in her disqualification.

Mark Anthony Bowden-Davies (31): Wigan Road, Ashton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order: Jailed for six months, suspended for two years, carry out 30 hours of unpaid work.

Paul Walsh (33): Springfield Road, Wigan - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £150 for 12 months to keep the peace.

Bobby Oluwatosin Abdul (36): Woodhouse Lane, Wigan - Drove on the M6 motorway at a speed exceeding 40mph in a temporary speed restriction area: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100, driving record endorsed with four points.