Leigh church film night of women’s campaigns

Women’s rights will take centre stage at a community film event celebrating an important centenary and highlighting a modern campaign.

Leigh Film Society is screening Suffragette in a joint event with the town’s branch of the national Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) protest movement.

The film will be shown at Leigh Parish Church next month, with 2018 also marking 100 years since some women got the right to vote for the first time.

The borough’s campaigners for fair transition arrangements for women who have found themselves receiving their state pension much later than they had thought will also put across their message.

Paul Costello, Leigh Film Society chairman, said: “We’ve had film screenings that have highlighted social injustices, for example I Daniel Blake and Orgreave.

“We’ve screened a live parliamentary debate for Waspi before and hopefully this film will promote their campaign and engage the community in the inequalities that still take place towards women today.”

Pat Morgan, Leigh Waspi leader, said: “We’re absolutely delighted the film society offered to do this and we think it will raise the profile of the group and the national campaign.

“There are still so many women out there not aware of what has happe ned and how long their pensions are going to be delayed by.”

The film society is hoping high-profile local Waspi supporters will attend the screening, with the women being backed by senior Wigan Council officers and politicians and the borough’s MPs.

Leigh Waspi now has around 300 members.

The event is on Friday, February 9.

Find out more on Leigh Film Society's website or Leigh Waspi's Facebook page