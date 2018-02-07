Late mum Laura inspires double charity initiative

The courage and inspiration of a young mum is behind a fund-raising drive to raise cash for research in to cystic fibrosis and to help the homeless.



Mum-of-one Laura Black died in March last year aged just 36 after a long and brave battle against the illness.

Laura shared the story of her fight with CF, her battle to live a normal life and her wait for a transplant operation that could have transformed her life, with an inspirational online blog.

Now one of her closest friends Kim Logan, who is originally from Billinge and who runs a community interest company based in Leyland, is putting together a special fund-raising event at Leigh Sports Village to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

And she is looking for the local business community to come together to support the fund-raising efforts.

The charity dinner, on Friday, March 16, will also raise money for Teardrops, an organisation that supports the homeless in the St Helens area.

The evening will include a three-course meal, first-class entertainment, a raffle and silent auction, as well as presentations from both charities.

Kim, managing director of ADR Mediation and Training CIC, which is organising the fund-raiser, said: “Laura was such a brilliant, inspirational person, much loved and greatly missed. She was a great mum, always full of life, smiling and chatty. Her story and life was such an inspiration to so many people that we thought it would be a fitting tribute to put together an event to raise money to help combat the horrible illness she fought so hard against.”

She added: “Laura’s family will be there on the night, and we’re looking forward to an event which celebrates her life and is filled with fun, something Laura had in abundance.”

CF is a genetic condition affecting more than 10,400 people in the UK. You are born with CF and cannot catch it later in life, but one in 25 of us carry the faulty gene that causes it, usually without knowing.

The Teardrops organisation works in deprived areas giving support and advice to the homeless, rough sleepers and the vulnerable. It has outreach and crisis intervention programmes and helps people looking for employment as well as offering resettlement support.

Tickets for the event are £49.95 each. A table of 10 costs £450 with tables of 12 available for £525. Sponsorship packages are also available.

For more details, to book tickets or secure a sponsorship package visit www.teardrops4cf.co.uk, email kim@adrmediation.org.uk or call 0773 856 1952.