Landmarks fade from skyline

The skyline of Lowton will not be the same following the demolition of two local landmarks this week.

Work is ongoing to pull down the former Civic Hall, in Hesketh Bank Lane, by contractors Nick Brookes.

And the distinctive tower at St Catherine of Siena RC Church, off Newton Road, has disappeared along with the rest of the buildings there.

Ed Thwaite, chairman of the Lowton East Neighbourhood Development Forum (LENDF), said the combined effect of the works was “saddening” for residents.

But LENDF is already looking to the future, with the site of The Civic set to eventually house 36 homes, courtesey of Pemberton-based MCI Developments.

Mr Thwaite has approached the developer asking whether a plaque, detailing the history of the venue, could be incorporated into the new estate.

The hall was originally envisaged as part of a village for munitions workers at nearby Risley but would be requisitioned by the Navy as the land-based outpost HMS Cabbala, a signals training centre.

Mr Thwaite added: “We did our best to save The Civic Hall but it wasn’t to be.

“Since then the hall has been subjected to vandalism and has started to look a little tatty.

“I’m sure the place will look an awful lot better than it does when everything is constructed.”

He is also hopeful that some of the road names for the fledgling development will reflect the history of the hall, which also served as a hostel for wartime Eastern European refugees and American service families before becoming a community hub.

Worshippers moved out of St Catherine’s Church in 2011, after Liverpool Archdiocese ruled it was not economical to carry out major refurbishment works.

The archdiocese later offered churchgoers the opportunity for ashes to be reinterred at All Saints in Golborne or St Lewis’ Church at Croft.

Known locally as the Threepenny Bit church, due to its iconic look, the church was first built in 1959.

Mr Thwaite said he was not aware of any firm approach yet for the St Catherine’s land, though there had been discussions over maintaining a garden of remembrance on part of the land.