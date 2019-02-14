Lancashire foster carers celebrated

Lancashire foster carers who have looked after children for many years have been honoured with a lunch at County Hall.

The celebration was attended by foster carers from across Lancashire, county councillors and senior officers on Wednesday, February 13.

These foster carers have all been fostering for at least 15 years, caring for more than 750 children in total during this time.

Foster carers who attended included: Susan Ewens and Brett Steven, from Burnley, who have been foster carers for 15 years and have fostered nine children.

Gillian and Peter Blackwell, from Leyland, who have been foster carers for 19 years and have fostered 18 children.

Christine and Harry Gregoire, from Carnforth, who have been foster carers for over 30 years and have fostered 200 children.

Kath and Pat Miller, from Poulton-le Fylde, who have been foster carers for over 18 years and fostered four children.

County Councillor Susie Charles, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, said: “It is such a pleasure to have the opportunity to be able to recognise the incredible efforts made by our foster carers.”

The county council is recruiting new people who can foster all ages of children, particularly siblings who need to stay together, and older children. No formal experience or qualifications are needed, all that is required is a spare room and the desire to make a difference to a local child’s life.

A package of support is available 24/7 to help foster carers in their role.

If you want to find out more, call 0300 123 6723 or visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/fostering

