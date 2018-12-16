Kitchen destroyed by fire in large blaze

A kitchen was gutted by fire after a large blaze broke out in a terraced property.

Firefighters were called to the address on Coniston Avenue in Atherton at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

They found the kitchen well alight and the entire house filled with thick black smoke.

The occupier was out at the time but neighbours heard the smoke alarm and called the emergency services, which firefighters say prevented the situation becoming a lot more serious.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus needed almost 45 minutes to completely extinguish the flames.

They then had to use a large fan to draw out all the smoke and tear out many of the units in the wrecked kitchen to ensure the fire was fully out.

The property is now uninhabitable.

Watch manager Paul Gibbons from Atherton fire station said: "This incident shows it is imperative to have working smoke alarms. If the alarm hadn't gone off it could easily have spread to neighbouring houses.

"When we got there the kitchen was completely on fire and the house was full of smoke.

"It was quite a big job. After we put the fire out we had to determined what had caused it and then did some safety work in the kitchen and in the street. We had to make sure it was completely safe before we left."

Crews believe the fire was accidental but further investigations are expected to take place.

Firefighters were expected to return to the area on Sunday or Monday to fit smoke alarms and give home safety advice to residents.

Crews from Atherton, Leigh and Hindley fire stations attended and were there for around two hours.