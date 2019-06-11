Kennels extension is blocked by town hall

Plans to triple the size of a dog boarding facility have been rejected by Wigan town hall over fears of noise.

Councillors rebuffed an application from Rockaway Farm in Tyldesley to increase the number of kennels from 10 to 34, deciding that the extension “would lead to a significant increase in the number of dogs held at the premises which would lead to an increase in noise outbreak, causing material harm to the amenity of neighbouring residential properties.”

The report said: “The application does not demonstrate mitigation measures to overcome this noise outbreak.