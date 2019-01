Police have confirmed that a man, John Willets, who went missing last week, has been found and is safe.



John, 59, had not been seen since leaving the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary on Wigan Lane, Wigan, shortly after 2.50pm on Tuesday January 22.

It was believed that he took a taxi to visit a couple of pubs in Hindley and then took a bus in the direction of Bolton.

However, Greater Manchester Police have now confirmed that John has been found.