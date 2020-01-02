Investigation launched after suspicious item found in abandoned vehicle

Police are investigating after a suspicious item was found in an abandoned vehicle.



Emergency services were called to Car Bank Street in Atherton on Thursday afternoon.

Police incident

The road was cordoned off for several hours while the bomb disposal team from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) assessed the item.

The road has now re-opened and the vehicle has been removed by police for further examination.

An investigation into the incident is now under way.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or ring independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.