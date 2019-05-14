Inquest opens into death of tragic crash teenager

An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager killed in a road collision.

Aiden Blackman was just 18 when his Kia Sportage was involved in a crash with a Peugeot 107, shortly before 10.50pm on Friday, May 3.

Aiden Blackman died in a collision in Leigh

Police and paramedics attended the scene at the junction of Warrington Road and Greenfold Way but tragically, Aiden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yesterday (Monday) at Bolton Coroners Court, an inquest into the Leigh teenager’s death was opened.

Paying tribute to him, Aiden’s family said: “Aiden was taken from us just as his adult life should have been starting. There are no words to describe the pain the tragic events of Friday night have inflicted on our family.

“Aiden was more than just a son to me he was my best friend as well. His Mum and Gran Maureen are heartbroken he is gone.

“Chloe, Kaisha, Shannay, Chantelle and Harley haven’t just lost their big brother but also their hero, who was always there anytime they needed him for anything.

“Aiden had such a big heart and so much more to give in life. His cheeky grin and daft ways will be missed by all who ever met and knew him.

“You have left a massive hole in everybody’s hearts that can never be filled again. You will be sadly missed!"