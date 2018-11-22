Inquest opens into death of four-year-old Presley Stockton

An inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the shock death of a toddler has now opened.

Presley Stockton, four, had been on holiday with his parents Kirsty Jolley and Peter Stockton and extended family in Tenerife when he was found face down in the pool at the hotel complex on September 19.

It is understood that paramedics were called to the Paradise Park complex in Los Cristianos at around 3.40pm on the Wednesday afternoon but were unable to resuscitate him despite their best efforts.

Following the death of “Little P” as he was affectionately known, there was an outpouring of grief in the Hindley community and across Wigan.

Vigils were held for the youngster at St Peter’s Church during which hundreds of people released balloons and lit candles in Presley’s memory.

A month after his shock death, hundreds of people lined the streets outside the Hindley church to pay their respects to little Presley during a poignant funeral service.

So packed was the church, that speakers were set up outside for the hundreds of people who were unable to fit.

The service was preceded by a procession - on foot - from Presley’s parents home on Holt Street.

Kirsty and Peter wore brightly coloured clothes to celebrate their son’s life and the family encouraged all of the mourners not to dress in black saying “that’s not who he was”.

Emotional tributes were written by grandparents and his “aunty Kate”.

In a heartfelt reading read by the vicar, Kate said: “Our little whirlwind Presley would be so proud at the respect we have shown him.

“He was one in a million, Dennis the Menace. He would light up a whole room.

“I can’t possibly put into words how much we love and miss our little man.”

Since the loss of his grandson, Mike Jolley has started campaigning for more awareness around the importance of infant swimming lessons.

In an interview with the Wigan Post last month, Mike said that more money should be given to subsidise swimming lessons for toddlers whose parents cannot afford to pay for regular lessons.

“Presley had been for lessons a couple of times but they weren’t proper lessons it was more that he was taken to the baths as a toddler. Everyone lives such busy lives now, I guess swimming lessons seem to have slipped off the radar.”

On Monday afternoon an inquest into Presley’s death was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court.

The hearing was closed pending further investigations and will be reopened at a future date.