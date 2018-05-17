Images released following "nasty assault" at borough train station

Police have released CCTV images following a "nasty assault" at a Wigan train station.

Officers would like to speak to two men in connection with an attack on a member of staff at Hindley station.



The incident happened at 12.30pm on 3 May – when two males became embroiled in an altercation with a member of staff on the station platform.



During the incident, one of the males produced a baseball bat from his jacket, and smashed the cab window of a train. This injured the member of staff and caused him a deal of distress.



Officers would like to speak with the two men in the CCTV images as they may have information which could help us with our investigation.



If you recognise these men or you have any information about this incident, please text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting 252 of 16 May.

Images released by police following the assault

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.