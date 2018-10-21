Huge pile of rubbish set alight behind business park

A large pile of rubbish was set alight at what the emergency services say is something of a hotspot for call-outs.

Fire crews were called to land behind Leigh Business Park close to a canine day care facility at around 11pm on Saturday.

They found a huge pile of waste comprised of household and building rubbish burning.

The operation to fully extinguish the flames took around 90 minutes as the crew got a digger driver who was on site to spread all the waste out on the ground so they could be sure the entire blaze was fully out.

Fortunately the fire was in a fairly open location and there was no danger of it spreading.

The crew from Leigh fire station said they had been called to land close to the business park several times recently.