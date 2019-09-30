Housing estate of affordable homes to be built on the site of a former borough pub

A housing estate consisting entirely of affordable homes will be built on the site of a former borough pub.

The dilapidated Home Ground in Tyldesley was demolished in March after being damaged by fire, leaving the surrounding grounds to become overgrown.

Developer Mulbury Homes Limited has promised a “high quality” residential development in its place offering 40 properties for rent-to-buy and shared ownership.

And the plans have now been green-lit by Wigan Council, although some Tyldesley residents had raised concerns about possible congestion.

A mixture of two-bedroom and three-bedroom semi-detached houses will be offered at the town’s newest estate on Lancaster Avenue.

In a design and access statement, Mulbury said: “This plan confirms the commitment to the delivery of a high quality development that responds to the local demand.

“The homes have been designed to be modern but also to be sensitive to the local context and be able to age gracefully.”

All rent-to-buy homes will be managed by social housing providers Your Housing Group, with the aim of offering tenants an intermediate rent for five years before selling the property to them.

If the tenant is unable to buy the house after five years have passed, then the tenant will be allowed to stay in an affordable rent tenancy. Should the shared ownership houses remain unsold six months after they are built, they will turn into rent-to-buy properties.

The application received six objections from members of the public, with several letters expressing concern over “poor” access to the site and traffic concern. Another argued that the site could be “put to better use”, such as providing for elderly residents.

But planning officers said an alternative use as a community hub was not something the application could consider.