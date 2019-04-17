Hollie Ashurst: Loved ones say a final farewell to 'bright, smiley, happy little girl'

The loved ones of tragic tot Hollie Ashurst said their final goodbyes today at her funeral.



Hollie's funeral took place at Howe Bridge Crematorium in Atherton.

Rest In Peace Hollie Mae

She made her final journey in a horse and carriage, which took her around Tyldesley, before heading to the crematorium for the service.

Women were asked to wear a pink blouse or top for the funeral, and men a pink tie.

Wigan Today was given permission by Hollie's mum Leanne to take pictures of the funeral procession as a thank you to everyone who helped raise £2,350 for the service.

Little Hollie was just 14 months old when she died on Friday March 1 at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, sparking a murder investigation.

The funeral procession arrives at Howe Bridge Crematorium

Police had been informed by medical staff that Hollie was being taken to hospital with head injuries on Thursday, February 28.

The family’s home on Fleming Court, Shevington was searched by police, while flowers and soft toys were left outside in tribute to the tot.

In a moving statement released via the police, Leanne said: “Hollie was my dream come true. She was such a bright, smiley, happy little girl and was everyone’s ray of sunshine. Hollie brightened everyone’s day and was an inspiration and never unhappy.

“Fly high my princess with your other loved ones and sweet dreams my baby girl, I will always love you.”

Hollie Ashurst

Hollie’s dad Daniel Ashurst has been charged with her murder.