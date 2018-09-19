Hindley pub murder investigation: Man arrested after turning himself in

A man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Hindley.

Last night, September 18, a 46-year-old man attended Wigan police station where he was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

Flowers have been left outside The Bear's Paw pub, Hindley, in tribute to murder victim Lee Christy

The arrest is in relation to a murder investigation that was launched after a man died in hospital yesterday. He has been named locally as 45-year-old Lee Christy.

Mr Cristy had previously been assaulted at The Bear’s Paw on Market Street on Saturday September 15 and remained in a critical condition before sadly passing away.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

Detective Inspector Andy Butterworth, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “We have been conducting a number of enquiries since the tragic death of the victim and last night a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“He remains in custody where he will be questioned by detectives today.

“Although we have made an arrest, our investigation continues and I would urge anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding this incident to please contact police.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 2491, quoting incident number 2245 of 15/09/18, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.