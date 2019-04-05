Here is how to reduce plastic waste with your cosmetics

Most of us are guilty of racking up a lot of waste with our cosmetics. Isa Lavahun from Cosmetify.com gives us the low-down on how to be more eco-friendly with your beauty products...

1. Switch out bottles

Getting a reusable water bottle is just the beginning of your eco journey – the next step is thinking about all the other single-use bottles you can replace. This means taking a long hard look at all your shampoos, conditioners and moisturisers.

Solid shampoo and conditioner bars are growing in popularity, and you can even make your own moisturisers to store in glass jars.

2. Invest in a reusable razor

“While plastic razors are a much cheaper product to purchase initially, the price does add up and, worse still, they are extremely difficult to recycle, with most ending up in the rubbish,” Lavahun explains. “Swap out the disposable razors for a refillable, metal razor, or consider a change of pace with an electric shaver.”

3. Opt for greener make-up brushes

It’s quite daunting how many of the products we regularly use are made of plastic. Lavahun recommends trying products from So Eco (cosmetify.com/so-eco) as a replacement - the brand does “a range of make-up brushes made from renewable bamboo, packaged in tree-free paper”.

4. Buy sustainable products

Lavahun says: “Not only are vegan products cruelty-free, they are usually packaged from recycled materials, as vegan brands are known to be highly conscious about how they package their products.”

5. Streamline your beauty cupboard

“Consider switching out the bathing products you use for more environmentally-friendly alternatives,” Lavahun says. “For example, rather than exfoliating with body lotions and scrubs, choose a dry body brush that you can use repeatedly without causing any additional waste.”

6. Recycle

“Not all make-up items will be recyclable, but things such as aerosol cans and most plastic and glass containers can be; look out for the triangular recycle symbol,” says Lavahun, adding Lush and MAC offer incentives if you return empty containers to them.

7. Make everything last as long as possible

Lavahun says: “When mascara begins to dry out, apply a few eye drops of saline solution into the tube, which helps to prevent it from drying out. If your nail polish starts to become gloopy, you can add nail varnish remover, which will thin it out so you can use it again.”