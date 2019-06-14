Here is how to find the perfect make-up artist for your wedding

Make up Doctor Rita Parmar writes about selecting the right make-up artist for your big day.

Congratulations - you’re engaged, and now for the mammoth task of planning your special day.

It only makes sense this point to talk to you about makeup: who will you choose to do it, is it worth the money you will pay, how do you know if you are going to like it?

Choosing a makeup artist – for this part there are three simple rules

1. Selecting this person to be part of your day is a pretty big thing, check that you like this person enough to allow them to share your space on the big day. Ensure they are amazing at communicating with you. They should be excited and forthcoming to work with you, if they’re not at the beginning, I can say its unlikely they will be for the day. Trust your gut instinct when it comes to this part. Ensure you get email confirmation of bookings and times so there are no miscommunications.

2. Always have a trial – I know lots of brides who think this is another annoying expense but I promise you it will be a bigger waste when you take all your makeup off on the day, because ‘you don’t like it’. Through the trial, ensure your makeup artist asks you lots of questions and tries to understand what you are looking for, check they are asking along the way and pre-empting things like hair/skin/lashes/tan at the time of year you will get married. If the artist is working with products you’ve never used before, ensure you see how they behave and work on your skin later in the day.

Ensure you put across your ideas and that you are 100 per cent happy with your look.

3. Be honest – makeup styles vary so much and bridal artistry is quite different to party/ evening makeup that you are seeing so much of now. Be sure to look at social profiles and other bridal images (close ups) as the official photos won’t show the ‘realness’ of the makeup as accurately (and could be edited). Look at the artists’ makeup and work and explain what things you like and would like to replicate from this.

Note previous occasions on when you’ve had makeup applied. Be clear on what made you feel amazing and what didn’t make you feel uncomfortable.

For my own wedding, I did my make-up. I didn’t pick an artist because nobody knows my face like I do and only I would be able to get those tiny details just how I wanted them. This is exactly the case with my coaching clients because once they understand the principles of their face, they can pretty much do anything with makeup.

