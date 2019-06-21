Here is all you need to know about hair braids, plaits and ropes this summer

Braids are big news this season, from chunky rapunzel-esque ropes to itty-bitty plaits.

A colourful braid hair style created by Bleach London.

Follow our how-to guides to create these three beautiful braided hair styles...

1. Hidden braids

“Usually seen as romantic and delicate, this season, braids were used to add tension and attitude to the overall look,” explains GHD hair stylist Eugene Souleiman.

This is the easiest catwalk look to recreate because the hidden braid look is all about being free and easy: There are no key steps. It’s about looking at what you have and working with that, as opposed to being overly technical.

Model backstage at Dion Lee SS19, hair by GHD

Blow dry your hair as usual and add a few basic three-strand plaits wherever you like. To add texture and grip, dust a little volumising powder and run it through the strands wherever you want to braid. Leave the ends loose and untied, or create a messy bun.

Design.ME Puff.ME Volumising Powder Mist, £9.95, Sally Beauty

2. Rope braids

“The key to this style is the neat and slick centre-part pony that sits chicly at the bottom of the head,” says Sapphire Driver, Bleach London brand manager, stylist and colourist.

Photo of model backstage at Dion Lee SS19, hair by GHD

“Using a tail comb, make a clean centre part in the hair. Keep the hair malleable with a light oil or serum - our Bleach London Hair Elixir is a good option, as it doesn’t make the hair too greasy.

“Comb the rest of the hair down smoothly to the nape of the neck and secure with a band, then complete the braid - this is a standard three section plait, which is nice and easy.”

“Once braided to the bottom of the hair, fasten with a band and finish the entire look with a very light covering of hairspray.

“We combine plaits and braids with Super Cool Colour designs, meaning that the plait stands out even more with a spectrum of colour.”

Bleach London Hair Elixir, £6

VO5 Frizz Free Cream, £4.39, Superdrug

Accessorize Resin Cuff Hair Pony, £4.50

3. Triple braids

Head & Shoulders is encouraging footie fans to show their support for England in the Women’s World Cup this summer, by wearing ‘three lines’ in their hair to represent the Three Lions, whether that’s braids, twists or buns.

The technique uses three strands, starting at the hair line and gradually adding more hair as you work backwards - check out a YouTube tutorial online to learn how.

To create a ‘three lines’ triple braid, add a little volumising powder to make the hair easier to grip, then position your Dutch braids about an inch apart, starting above your ear. Finish with a spritz of hairspray to keep the braids looking neat.

Schwarzkopf OSiS+ Soft Dust Volumising Powder, £13.50, Eds Hair

VO5 Invisible Ultimate Hold Hairspray, £2.66 - reduced from £3.99, Boots