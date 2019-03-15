Wigan and Leigh sexual health clinics expand services to cope with growing demand

To address increasing demand for sexual health services, Spectrum Community Health has increased appointments at Wigan's Galleries Shopping Centre clinic and introduced an additional walk-in service at Leigh Health Centre.

The Galleries clinic now has a greater capacity to manage demand for procedures such implants, coil fittings and some STI treatments.

At Leigh Health Centre, an extra walk-in clinic has been added on Tuesday mornings which will provide STI testing, pregnancy testing and some contraception.

The Walk-in service at the Galleries is open from 8.30am to 11.30am Monday to Friday for patients of all ages to drop in at their convenience.

The Walk-in service in Leigh is open from 1.30pm to 5pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and now includes Tuesdays.

Both clinics are open for appointments daily which can be made by calling 01942 483188.