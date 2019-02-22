'He loved anything with wheels': emotional tributes paid at candlelit vigil for tragic motorcyclist

Family and friends of Jordan Brown, who died in a tragic motorbike accident this week, have held a poignant vigil in his memory.



Jordan, 24, died after being involved in a collision with a car on Wigan Road on Monday.

Jordan Brown

Related: Biker, 24, dies after crash in Leigh



Jordan, who was an engineer, was riding his black Honda motorbike when he collided with a white Renault Megane on Wigan Road at the junction with Hulme Road.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital, but he died of his injuries after a brave battle.

Family and friends gathered last night (Friday) near the crash site, to pay their respects.

A chorus of motorbike engines became a fitting background noise as dozens of people came to lay flowers, pictures and messages for Jordan.

A tree adorned with flowers, pictures and messages

His sister Jenna said: "It a really good turnout. He's been on bikes since he was three years old. He loved anything with wheels, whether it was a skateboard or a BMX. And the bike's just got bigger as he got older."

A Just Giving page has also been set up to cover the costs of his funeral by kindhearted residents who knew Jordan, who was from Tyldesley.

A statement on the page said: "We know Jordan was a loved and popular young man and we ask kindly for people to support the funds needed to celebrate his life properly."

You can donate to the fund-raiser here

'Son, brother' uncle', a poignant tribute to the 24-year-old

Police enquiries ongoing

Two women – aged 42 and 64 – who had been in the Renault were also taken to hospital for treatment for neck injuries. They have since been released and are recovering at home.



No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.



Police are continuing to appeal for information on the collision.



Police Constable Jo Worsley of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly, this collision has resulted in the death of a young man.



“Our thoughts are with his family at this unimaginably difficult time and we are working hard to piece together the circumstances that led to this collision so we can give them the answers they deserve.



“It happened at a relatively busy time of the evening, so we believe there may be several potential witnesses.



“I’d also like to appeal to anyone who may dash-cam footage to please get in touch.”



Anyone with information should call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

A heartrending reminder of Jordan's biggest passion in life, a silhouette of a motorcycle was affixed to the tree