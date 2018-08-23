Have your say on Leigh town centre regeneration

The Leigh public is being given its say on how millions of pounds of regeneration funding should be spent on the town centre.

The Believe in Leigh fund was announced last year by chair of the Believe in Leigh Board, Lord Peter Smith.

Other news: Tribute at busway in Leigh is blooming beautiful



An initial consultation with the public helped identify three key areas in Leigh that the public wanted the £5m to be spent on.

They are: town centre regeneration; activities for young people; and Pennington Flash Country Park

Now a survey focusing on the town centre and Civic Square and a separate survey focusing on activities for young people have been launched.

This will help the local authority to finalise where the investment will be made in the town centre and understand where investment in youth activities should be made.

The six-week engagement exercise will run until September 30 and people of all ages are encouraged to get involved and have their say.

Young people’s groups in Leigh are involved in the young people’s activities survey with pupils from Bedford High School, Lowton High School, Westleigh High School and St Mary’s Catholic High School being invited to take part.

Lord Smith said: “The Believe in Leigh fund is an excellent opportunity to invest in Leigh and it is vital that local people have their say about where they would like to see improvements take place.

“We received some brilliant feedback when we launched the initial consultation which helped us understand the three main areas where people want to see investment.

“This latest stage of public engagement will help us secure more detailed feedback and lead to a final plan for the investment for the town centre and youth provision.”

The Believe in Leigh board, chaired by Lord Smith, includes Leigh councillors and senior council officers and will oversee the investment.

Masterplan work is under way for future improvements at Pennington Flash Country Park and will form part of a separate public consultation.

The Believe in Leigh fund has already seen improvements within the town centre and new provision created for young people in Leigh.

The town centre has had £1m work as part of the fund through the regeneration of Bradshawgate and Albion Street, which has seen the main streets in Leigh revamped.

A new project called Reclaim, has also been launched which teaches young people from Leigh how to become leaders of the future.

The council is also working with Howe Bridge Leisure Centre to expand the successful “50p Thursdays” to encourage those aged between 11 and 16 years to use any of the centre’s facilities for 50p every Thursday evening during term-time.

Wigan Council has already invested more than £6m in the east of the borough through capital programmes and The Deal for Communities Investment Fund – which equates to £70 per person compared with £38.89 in the rest of the borough.

Residents and people who work in Leigh are invited to take part in the consultation here.

Young people who would like to share their views can find the consultation on Facebook by searching Linc2.