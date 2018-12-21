Have you seen missing pregnant woman Kelly Evans?

Police are currently searching for 32-year-old Kelly Marie Evans, also known as Kelly Marie Hughes from Leigh.



Kelly is eight months pregnant, and was last seen at 2:30pm on Wednesday December 19 on Westminster Drive in Leigh.

It is believed Kelly could be in the Salford or Leigh area.

Kelly is described as white, around 5ft 2in tall, of slim build and with dark brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

Police are concerned about Kelly as she is eight months pregnant and needs urgent medical attention.

Anyone who has any information that could help police find Kelly is asked to get in touch as soon as possible on 0161 856 7224 , alternatively call 101.